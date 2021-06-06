Nike shoe App UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Created Nike shoe App UI using Figma. I was going for minimilistic design yet keeping the functionality in place. Do give me your feedback. 👟🙌🏼
..
If you want to check the interactive work of the same design you can check it in my profile or here's the link for the same.
https://dribbble.com/shots/15752819-Nike-app-UI-Interaction-Design-Concept