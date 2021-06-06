Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Piyush Kumar

Nike shoe App UI Design

Piyush Kumar
Piyush Kumar
  • Save
Nike shoe App UI Design ui soft ui minimal design dribbble shot shoe ui shoe app interaction design ui design design nike shoe nike
Download color palette

Created Nike shoe App UI using Figma. I was going for minimilistic design yet keeping the functionality in place. Do give me your feedback. 👟🙌🏼
..
If you want to check the interactive work of the same design you can check it in my profile or here's the link for the same.
https://dribbble.com/shots/15752819-Nike-app-UI-Interaction-Design-Concept

Piyush Kumar
Piyush Kumar

More by Piyush Kumar

View profile
    • Like