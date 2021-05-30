Nike app UI Interaction Design Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Recently I got interested in Motion and Interaction Design and made a prototype of the Nike app where users can browse shoes 👟 and add to cart the shoe they like the most.
I created the interaction using Figma. Do let me know what you think. 🤝