Zarya Kiqo

Taj Mahal

Zarya Kiqo
Zarya Kiqo
  • Save
Taj Mahal cloud sky ornate decorative hatching cross cross hatching india icon iconic structure building illustration art line line art lineart drawing
Download color palette

A digital line art drawing of an iconic building/structure located in India, Taj Mahal - empty of people and tourists. A stylized outline drawing with hatching and engraving-like lines. You can watch the drawing process here. You can also find me here.

Zarya Kiqo
Zarya Kiqo

More by Zarya Kiqo

View profile
    • Like