Saleh Riaz Qureshi

Flashcards for Duolingo

Flashcards for Duolingo interaction mobile app animation design ui ux product learning course mobile 52weeksofinteractiondesign
Week 6 of 52 | Duolingo Flash
Flashcards for Duolingo to revise topic-based vocabulary.

52 Weeks of Interaction Design
This year I started a personal project/series where each week this year, I’ll research, prototype, and test an unconventional interaction design.

