Duolingo Flash | 52 Weeks of Interaction Design

Week 6 of 52 | Duolingo Flash
Flashcards for Duolingo to revise topic-based vocabulary.

Super cool animation Sun Chun (Sherry Sun)
_____________________

52 Weeks of Interaction Design
This year I started a personal project/series where each week this year, I’ll research, prototype, and test an unconventional interaction design.

