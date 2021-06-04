Duolingo Flash | 52 Weeks of Interaction Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Week 6 of 52 | Duolingo Flash
Flashcards for Duolingo to revise topic-based vocabulary.
Super cool animation Sun Chun (Sherry Sun)
_____________________
52 Weeks of Interaction Design
This year I started a personal project/series where each week this year, I’ll research, prototype, and test an unconventional interaction design.
Get more updates on:
Saleh's Website
Instagram
Medium
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn