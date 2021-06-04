Real Estate Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
That is a concept we made for a Real Estate Agency. By hovering over the floor and the apartment, you can see the layout and information about it.
Want to know more about Clickable? Visit our website or follow us on Instagram to keep up with all of our news!