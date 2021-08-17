Clickable Design

  1. Game Geek — Gaming Platform Landing Page startup platform steam play station xbox pc horizon esports gaming game uiux trend design web landing ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Game Geek — Gaming Platform Landing Page
    Game Geek — Gaming Platform Landing Page
  2. Bearbrick — Toys Landing Page uiux figma store kids shop ecommerce e-commerce collection toys bearbrick trend design web landing ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Bearbrick — Toys Landing Page
    Bearbrick — Toys Landing Page
  3. Off Nomnom — Food Delivery Hero Section food and drink recipe restaurant eat eating food order chef app service food delivery pizza burger app delivery uiux trend design web landing ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Off Nomnom — Food Delivery Hero Section
    Off Nomnom — Food Delivery Hero Section
  4. VR Store — Landing Page Concept innovation startup festival vr virtual mood poster fun society people uiux trend design web landing ux ui
    Shot Link
    View VR Store — Landing Page Concept
    VR Store — Landing Page Concept
  5. FLYER — Plane Tickets Website tourism agency planner plan trip booking hotel flight world plane ticket travel uiux trend design web landing ux ui
    Shot Link
    View FLYER — Plane Tickets Website
    FLYER — Plane Tickets Website
  6. Sub Zero — Character Page saas scorpion sub zero mortal combat 3d modeling character uiux trend design web landing ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Sub Zero — Character Page
    Sub Zero — Character Page
  7. HikeBike — Bike Rental Landing Page motor scooter eco electric rental bike store ecommerce uiux trend design web landing ux ui
    Shot Link
    View HikeBike — Bike Rental Landing Page
    HikeBike — Bike Rental Landing Page
  8. EcoToys — Wooden Blocks Shop Landing Page shop ecommerce baby care children kids pastel wooden block toy uiux trend design web landing ux ui
    Shot Link
    View EcoToys — Wooden Blocks Shop Landing Page
    EcoToys — Wooden Blocks Shop Landing Page
  9. NFT Art — Hero Section nem binance dark bitcoin blockchain neon platform nft art crypto gallery illustration uiux trend design web landing ux ui
    Shot Link
    View NFT Art — Hero Section
    NFT Art — Hero Section
  10. Planty — Plants Shop Landing Page pot cactus flower garden online shop commercial plant uiux trend design web landing ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Planty — Plants Shop Landing Page
    Planty — Plants Shop Landing Page
  11. Fitness App — Hero Section workout weightloss yoga girl gym fitness sport uiux trend design web landing ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Fitness App — Hero Section
    Fitness App — Hero Section
  12. Nike — Sneakers Hero Section homepage ecommerce 44-03-pas footwear basketball shoe sneakers nike uiux trend design web landing ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Nike — Sneakers Hero Section
    Nike — Sneakers Hero Section
  13. The 1 Bakery — Landing Page tasty delicious chef culinary eat food recipe dish cook kitchen bakery service beverage uiux trend design web landing ux ui
    Shot Link
    View The 1 Bakery — Landing Page
    The 1 Bakery — Landing Page
  14. R&Z — Digital Lawyer Landing Page bright landing page web page statue justice law lawyer uiux trend design web landing ux ui
    Shot Link
    View R&Z — Digital Lawyer Landing Page
    R&Z — Digital Lawyer Landing Page
  15. Care — Organic Cosmetics Website makeup care skincare cosmetology cosmetic beauty character illustration uiux trend design web landing ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Care — Organic Cosmetics Website
    Care — Organic Cosmetics Website
  16. JetSnail — Food Delivery Service restaurant courier service food delivery illustration uiux trend design web landing ux ui
    Shot Link
    View JetSnail — Food Delivery Service
    JetSnail — Food Delivery Service
  17. Captain — Fitness Landing Page landing page bold active bright health crossfit fitness sport gym uiux trend design web landing ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Captain — Fitness Landing Page
    Captain — Fitness Landing Page
  18. Swift — Electric Scooters Landing Page hero landing page fresh character modeling 3d rental electric scooter uiux trend design web landing ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Swift — Electric Scooters Landing Page
    Swift — Electric Scooters Landing Page
  19. Fragrantix — Perfume Blog Landing tom ford beauty cosmetics perfume hermes mcqueen fragrance uiux trend design web landing ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Fragrantix — Perfume Blog Landing
    Fragrantix — Perfume Blog Landing
  20. CliCar — Premium Cars Rental landing page hero webdesign mercedes premium rent rental auto car uiux trend design web landing ux ui
    Shot Link
    View CliCar — Premium Cars Rental
    CliCar — Premium Cars Rental
  21. NFT Card Animation modeling 3d mbappe psg football sport uiux trend design web landing ux ui soccer card nft
    Shot Link
    View NFT Card Animation
    NFT Card Animation
  22. Real Estate Landing Page appartments developer real estate realestate website uiux trend design web landing ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Real Estate Landing Page
    Real Estate Landing Page
  23. Edufun — Kids Education Platform startup lesson illustraion trend course school platform schools study education children kid design web landing ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Edufun — Kids Education Platform
    Edufun — Kids Education Platform
  24. NFOOT - NFT Football cards store ecommerce store mbappe design soccer sport landing nftart crypto app football orange green dark uiux ux ui website web nft
    1
    Shot Link
    View NFOOT - NFT Football cards store
    NFOOT - NFT Football cards store
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Me
Clickable Design