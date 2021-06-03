Patreon | Piechart & Microphone

We had a lot of fun creating a series of GIFs for Patreon to showcase how the two very opposite worlds (art & business) can be happy together. Each set of objects begin angry with each other and then smile and hug, high five or join hands showing their unity. Here is one of them featuring a pie chart 🥧and microphone 🎤.

Art and Animation Direction : Aradhana Bejarano

Design: Iryna Derenskaya

Animation : Pedro Mafra

