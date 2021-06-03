thelittlelabs

Patreon | Piechart & Microphone

Patreon | Piechart & Microphone
We had a lot of fun creating a series of GIFs for Patreon to showcase how the two very opposite worlds (art & business) can be happy together. Each set of objects begin angry with each other and then smile and hug, high five or join hands showing their unity. Here is one of them featuring a pie chart 🥧and microphone 🎤.

Art and Animation Direction : Aradhana Bejarano
Design: Iryna Derenskaya
Animation : Pedro Mafra

TheLittleLabs
We are an animation and design studio.
