Rainkraft Contact Page

Shubhada Poojary for Brandhero Creative
Rainkraft Contact Page
Here's a design of the contact page, we designed for Rainkraft.

We created a clean, friendly, and colourful web design for them, that represents the personality of the company and distinguishes it on the market. Keeping their business in mind, we used their bold brand colors and accents along with the right amount of whitespaces all over. 

Check out the 👉 Full Case Study

Rebound of
Rainkraft Website Design
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
