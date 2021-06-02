Rainkraft Contact Page

Here's a design of the contact page, we designed for Rainkraft.

We created a clean, friendly, and colourful web design for them, that represents the personality of the company and distinguishes it on the market. Keeping their business in mind, we used their bold brand colors and accents along with the right amount of whitespaces all over.

Check out the 👉 Full Case Study

We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at vin@brandhero.in

—

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter