Rainkraft Website Design colourful colorful stunning beautiful visual design ux design uidesign simple clean interface new digital agency cute creative hero image hero banner hero section shots
Rainkraft is one of India’s leading content writing services that provides quality content for both large and small businesses. We created a clean, friendly, and colourful web design for them, that represents the personality of the company and distinguishes it on the market. Keeping their business in mind, we used their bold brand colors and accents along with the right amount of whitespaces all over. 

The main concept of the redesign was to make the look and feel ‘corporate-ish’ yet ‘interesting’ with the help of modern illustrations throughout.

Check out the 👉 Full Case Study
Check out the 👉 Live Website

We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at vin@brandhero.in

