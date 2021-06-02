New App Experience – Alloy 🚀

This week we are launching a brand new Alloy. 🚀

During the last two months, we have worked hard to rethink the whole product and the brand experience.

With this redesign, we are creating a better design foundation for the product and brand to scale. This new approach aims to be solid, simple, and highly functional, helping our customers quickly automate their stores so they can reclaim time and focus on growth.

Know more about this new release: https://runalloy.com/