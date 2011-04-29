Adam Grason

White Pine Patriot - Finished Second Option

White Pine Patriot - Finished Second Option apparel patriot flag statue of liberty balck gold grey thomas jefferson
A little tweak of color, and put the statue behind the flourish.

Rebound of
White Pine Patriot - Finished
By Adam Grason
Posted on Apr 29, 2011
