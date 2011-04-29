Adam Grason

White Pine Patriot - Finished

Adam Grason
Adam Grason
Hire Me
  • Save
White Pine Patriot - Finished apparel liberty statue of liberty thomas jefferson gold grey
Download color palette

Finally finished! I spent 4 hours wrestling over this sucker! I know I need to adjust the space in between each line....3am kinda messes with your eyes.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2011
Adam Grason
Adam Grason
Creator Of Joy Through Design
Hire Me

More by Adam Grason

View profile
    • Like