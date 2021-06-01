Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md. Robin Ahmed

Yunova Modern Logo Design

Md. Robin Ahmed
Md. Robin Ahmed
  • Save
Yunova Modern Logo Design illustration y letter logo v letter logo y and v letter y and v letter y letter logo mark website technology it company software it logo creative logo abstract app logo modern logo graphicdesign branding branding and identity
Download color palette

Yunova is a creative modern software logo design idea for a Software agency. It is a combination of Letter Y and the V. For a It website, it can be a great choice.
Yunova Logo Design
Contact for freelance works
👉Mail: robin440603@gmail.com
📩 Skype: live:ra440603
--------------------------------
Thanks for visit this shot

Follow me on - Facebook | Behance

Md. Robin Ahmed
Md. Robin Ahmed

More by Md. Robin Ahmed

View profile
    • Like