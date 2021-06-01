Yunova Modern Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Yunova is a creative modern software logo design idea for a Software agency. It is a combination of Letter Y and the V. For a It website, it can be a great choice.
Yunova Logo Design
Contact for freelance works
👉Mail: robin440603@gmail.com
📩 Skype: live:ra440603
--------------------------------
Thanks for visit this shot
Follow me on - Facebook | Behance