New Sidebar Navigation – Alloy ✨

New Sidebar Navigation – Alloy ✨
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

Today I'm sharing a small portion of a big redesign we are working on for Alloy. We have completely redesign both, the product and the website experiences in the last two months.

I'm really excited to share more details about the work I have done together with such a great team soon. Great things are coming!

Posted on May 31, 2021
Designing the future of e-commerce automation at Alloy.

