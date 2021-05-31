New Sidebar Navigation – Alloy ✨

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,
Today I'm sharing a small portion of a big redesign we are working on for Alloy. We have completely redesign both, the product and the website experiences in the last two months.
I'm really excited to share more details about the work I have done together with such a great team soon. Great things are coming!