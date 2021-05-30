Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers!
Here is my new shot on the Video Streaming Platform landing page. Guys have a look.
Hope you'll like the first page. And leave your feedback if you have.
Also, I am available for freelance work.
Contact me at: ronymondol181@gmail.com
Thank you!