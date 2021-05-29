sixtysixreverso

Red Bull logo retro

sixtysixreverso
sixtysixreverso
  • Save
Red Bull logo retro branding weekly warm-up logo retro vintage
Download color palette
32872f38df2cd3933821bae126947c7d
Rebound of
Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style.
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
sixtysixreverso
sixtysixreverso

More by sixtysixreverso

View profile
    • Like