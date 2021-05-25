Official Playoff
Dribbble

Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style.

by Dribbble on May 25, 2021

Illo 4x

Who's ready to get a little nostalgic, Dribbblers?


This week, we're challenging you to pick a famous logo, and redesign it in a retro style.

Whether you choose midcentury modern, art deco, 90s grunge, Bauhaus, psychedelic design, or any other visual trend of the past, we'll leave it up to you to decide.


To get your creative juices flowing, check out our collection of retro-inspired logo design  over on the blog!


Happy designing :)

How to participate

Learn More Here!
1

Design

Use this week’s warm-up prompt to flex your design muscles and hone your skills. Work however you want, but keep it low-stress and fun!

2

Rebound

Design something and hit the button above to Rebound this Shot by May 31 to participate in this week’s prompt!

3

Explore

Check out all of this week’s Weekly Warm-Up community submissions below, and keep an eye out for our blog recap and social features!

71 Rebounds
View all Rebounds
  1. WhatsApp Retro Logo. playoffs playoff whatsapp logo retro logo retro rebound
    WhatsApp Retro Logo.
    miguel angel andrade robles miguel angel andrade robles
    24
    1.5k
  2. Retro Patagonia Logo earthy logo design figma patch 70s retro branding graphic dribbbleweeklywarmup logo patagonia design
    Retro Patagonia Logo
    Kiara Talley Kiara Talley
    19
    1.9k
  3. Rolex vector illustrator graphic design illustration icon rolex flat minimal logo branding design
    Rolex
    Soumya Ranjan Bharati Soumya Ranjan Bharati
    13
    1.3k
  4. Burger King, Vintage Logo simple plain minimal illustration dribbbleweeklywarmup bright colors bright bold solid king burger burger king vintage bauhaus style bauhaus art bauhaus logotype logo mark logo design logo
    Burger King, Vintage Logo
    Shania Cardoz Shania Cardoz
    14
    1.4k
  5. Vintage Google Logo typography challenge design vector branding weeklywarmup vintage google logo
    Vintage Google Logo
    LENRYK LENRYK
    42
    2.4k
  6. Tesla Vintage Logo vector branding car electric retro vintage icon logo
    Tesla Vintage Logo
    Chus Chus Pro
    21
    1.7k
  7. Retro Instagram retro design retro instagram weekly warm-up weeklywarmup icon minimal creative design flat logo illustrator vector adobe illustrator illustration design
    Retro Instagram
    Zaufolio Zaufolio
    18
    2.1k
  8. Retro Oreo Logo vintage retro logo
    Retro Oreo Logo
    moFarsian moFarsian
    53
    2.4k
  9. Grogger Riccik impressively hen hens cock egg scratches noise texture noise dull color style retro retro style
    Grogger Riccik
    Eduard Eduard
    10
    1.1k
  10. Retro Logo retro logo outrun retro
    Retro Logo
    Ann Ann
    12
    1k
  11. Instacart Retro Logo design vector retro logo weekly warm-up
    Instacart Retro Logo
    Kevin Kevin
    22
    1.6k
  12. Columbia Logo Retro Redesign logo animations logo design logo animation motion design cape town after effects 2d animation flat design design mograph freelance animation
    Sign up
    Columbia Logo Retro Redesign
    Duncan Vester Duncan Vester
    11
    1.3k
  13. Logo redesign in a retro style . retro branding logo ui icons design vector graphic design illustration colorful adobe illustrator
    Logo redesign in a retro style .
    Helena Layzu Helena Layzu
    24
    1.5k
  14. WEEKLY WARMUP // #69 weekly warm-up grain retro dribbbleweeklywarmup dribbble weeklywarmup patagonia logo designs vector logo designer typography logodesign logo design logo branding design illustration
    WEEKLY WARMUP // #69
    Taylor Friehl Taylor Friehl
    11
    1.5k
  15. Apple retro logo vector illustration graphicdesign vector branding design logo illustrator
    Apple retro logo
    Sylwia Staszewska Sylwia Staszewska
    9
    1.2k
  16. Retro 1950s toyota identity halftone weekly challenge dribbbleweeklywarmup design
    Retro
    Kevin McCaul Kevin McCaul
    27
    1.4k
  17. Pentax geometric vector lettering branding weekly warm-up camera typography retro logo
    Pentax
    Josh DeWare Josh DeWare Pro
    56
    4.7k
  18. Android'84 branding blender3d dribbbleweeklywarmup digital design retro 1984 app android
    1
    Android'84
    Clef D'Souza Clef D'Souza
    6
    770
  19. Cadbury Diary Milk iilustration flat design illustration ui flatdesign artist art illustrator vector
    Cadbury Diary Milk
    Ashmy Abeesh Ashmy Abeesh
    8
    1.2k
  20. Grumpy Bear bear logo animal illustration bear character flat illustration vector ipadart character design procreate illustration
    Grumpy Bear
    Tony Sebastian Tony Sebastian
    12
    1.4k
  21. TAK A SHO Disco Retro Logo dark music icon dribbble branding motion app abstract playoff cube blender c4d render art illustration animation ux ui design 3d
    Sign up
    TAK A SHO Disco Retro Logo
    TAK A SHO TAK A SHO Team
    186
    19k
  22. Basketball retro style playoff player basketball logo weeklywarmup illustration vector
    Basketball retro style
    BDArtworkCollection BDArtworkCollection
    2
    258
  23. Booksy vintage logo branding weeklywarmup vector illustration illustrator graphicdesign vector
    Booksy vintage logo
    Sylwia Staszewska Sylwia Staszewska
    8
    493
  24. Netflix | Retro logo logo design vintage design logo branding vector retro logo retro netflix and chill netflix illustrator redesign rebound weekly warm-up challenge dribbleweeklywarmup art tribute vintage logo retro design vintage
    Netflix | Retro logo
    Félix Botella Félix Botella Pro
    18
    682