Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style.

Who's ready to get a little nostalgic, Dribbblers?
This week, we're challenging you to pick a famous logo, and redesign it in a retro style.
Whether you choose midcentury modern, art deco, 90s grunge, Bauhaus, psychedelic design, or any other visual trend of the past, we'll leave it up to you to decide.
To get your creative juices flowing, check out our collection of retro-inspired logo design
over on the blog!
Happy designing :)
Use this week’s warm-up prompt to flex your design muscles and hone your skills. Work however you want, but keep it low-stress and fun!
Design something and hit the button above to Rebound this Shot by May 31 to participate in this week’s prompt!
Check out all of this week’s Weekly Warm-Up community submissions below, and keep an eye out for our blog recap and social features!