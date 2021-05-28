Spencer La Buda

Blackhawks Logo Retro Redesign

Spencer La Buda
Spencer La Buda
  • Save
Blackhawks Logo Retro Redesign chicago blackhawks vintage retro rebound logo
Download color palette

I made this logo for this week's rebound warm-up. I had fun making this one!

32872f38df2cd3933821bae126947c7d
Rebound of
Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style.
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Spencer La Buda
Spencer La Buda

More by Spencer La Buda

View profile
    • Like