Ah-shawah-bin Community Icons

Illustrations and icons I created for Ah-shawah-bin Victim Support Services, a client-driven and community-based victim support service in Sioux Lookout and Lac Seul.
These illustrations and icons were created as part of a redesign of their entire website to ensure that it was accessible and usable for their community members.