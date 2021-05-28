Ah-shawah-bin Website Redesign

A redesign of the website for Ah-shawah-bin Victim Support Services, a client-driven and community-based victim support service in Sioux Lookout and Lac Seul.

I redesigned their entire website to ensure that it was accessible and usable for their community members, especially for those on mobile devices. I created the icons and illustrations as vectors / SVGs in order to speed up the page load time for community members who had intermittent access to data or internet.

View their live site here!