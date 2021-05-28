Ris W

Ah-shawah-bin Website Redesign

Ris W
Ris W
  • Save
Ah-shawah-bin Website Redesign community accessible graphic illustration website design website
Download color palette

A redesign of the website for Ah-shawah-bin Victim Support Services, a client-driven and community-based victim support service in Sioux Lookout and Lac Seul.

I redesigned their entire website to ensure that it was accessible and usable for their community members, especially for those on mobile devices. I created the icons and illustrations as vectors / SVGs in order to speed up the page load time for community members who had intermittent access to data or internet.

View their live site here!

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Ris W
Ris W
Senior Product Designer + Illustrator

More by Ris W

View profile
    • Like