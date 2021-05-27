Hadar Rubin
Venn Collective

Community Library Poster

Hadar Rubin
Venn Collective
Hadar Rubin for Venn Collective
Hire Us
  • Save
Community Library Poster design community library shared space venn poster design illustraion community library posters
Download color palette

A poster design for the Venn Community Library, located in Shapira Tel Aviv.

Venn Collective
Venn Collective
Welcome to our design portfolio
Hire Us

More by Venn Collective

View profile
    • Like