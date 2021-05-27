TAK A SHO

TAK A SHO Disco Retro Logo

TAK A SHO
TAK A SHO
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

we are very excited to show you this awesome animation of our jelly cube logo in a retro atmosphere of disco balls🤩

Did you like this app design?
You know someone who will like it, tag him or her😉

You have an idea for a new project, don't hesitate and drop us a line - sales@takasho.agency

Check more work here 👇
Instagram | Behance | Facebook | Our website

Logo_TakAsho_1600x1200.mp4
3 MB
Download
32872f38df2cd3933821bae126947c7d
Rebound of
Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style.
By Dribbble
TAK A SHO
TAK A SHO
We make people fall in love with your product 🔥
Hire Us

More by TAK A SHO

View profile
    • Like