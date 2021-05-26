Kevin

Instacart Retro Logo
This is for a weekly-warmup to create a retro version of a modern logo. I went for a 70's look using semicircle rainbows, slightly faded colours. I kept the carrot but put it front and center to act as a dash (I feel like in the 70's the name would have had a dash). The typeface is Cooper to which I added 'junk in the trunk' and a bit of marshmallowing.

Rebound of
Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style.
By Dribbble
May 26, 2021
