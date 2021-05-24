Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jeremy Carlson

Drawing for Brook Trout Titling

Jeremy Carlson
Jeremy Carlson
Drawing for Brook Trout Titling hand lettering
This scan shows how far I got with hand lettering. I had thought I might be done, but of course once it was digitized, numerous defects stood out, and a lot more work was needed. Still, I really enjoyed this particular piece.

Brook Trout Poster Titling
By Jeremy Carlson
Posted on May 24, 2021
Jeremy Carlson
Jeremy Carlson

