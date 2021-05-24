Brook Trout Poster Titling

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Since this was my first non-western (US) trout poster, it seemed time to look at a different style for the titling. I looked up old covers of Field and Stream magazine for reference before developing this.
My process is to start with Illustrator and get a general sense of the lettering, in this case starting with Goudy Old Style Bold. I then printed it and began adding embellishments while tracing it. Once I had a decent copy, I scanned it, and then cleaned it up once again in Illustrator.