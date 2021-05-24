Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jeremy Carlson

Brook Trout Poster Titling

Jeremy Carlson
Jeremy Carlson
  • Save
Brook Trout Poster Titling hand lettering poster
Download color palette

Since this was my first non-western (US) trout poster, it seemed time to look at a different style for the titling. I looked up old covers of Field and Stream magazine for reference before developing this.

My process is to start with Illustrator and get a general sense of the lettering, in this case starting with Goudy Old Style Bold. I then printed it and began adding embellishments while tracing it. Once I had a decent copy, I scanned it, and then cleaned it up once again in Illustrator.

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Jeremy Carlson
Jeremy Carlson

More by Jeremy Carlson

View profile
    • Like