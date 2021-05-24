Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zhenya Rynzhuk
Synchronized

ALET Homepage Animation

Zhenya Rynzhuk
Synchronized
Zhenya Rynzhuk for Synchronized
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Monday friends,

As you might remember, my last few shots were featuring different homepage concepts created for a Copenhagen-based group of creative communicators with storytelling at their core called Alet. Overall, this has been quite an intense explorational phase and I am glad to share with you one more idea for the hero section that I'd come up with. This version is based on the principle of providing users with quick access to all the sections of the site with an opportunity for a short preview of each on hover before opening up the full section and diving into the details.

Follow me on Savee to find out what do I draw inspiration from.
See u there https://savee.it/zhenyary/

Alet homepage zhenyary
Rebound of
Alet Homepage Animation
By Zhenya Rynzhuk
Synchronized
Synchronized
Full-service studio crafting unique digital experiences.
Hire Us

More by Synchronized

View profile
    • Like