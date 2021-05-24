Alet Homepage Animation

Monday friends,

As you might remember, my last few shots were featuring different homepage concepts created for a Copenhagen-based group of creative communicators with storytelling at their core called Alet. Overall, this has been quite an intense explorational phase and I am glad to share with you one more idea for the hero section that I'd come up with. This version is based on the principle of providing users with quick access to all the sections of the site with an opportunity for a short preview of each on hover before opening up the full section and diving into the details.

Follow me on Savee to find out what do I draw inspiration from.

See u there https://savee.it/zhenyary/