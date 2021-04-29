Alet Homepage Animation

Hi friends,

Glad to share with you one of the homepage concepts created during the design exploration phase for a Copenhagen-based group of creative communicators with storytelling at their core called Alet.

The main idea of the homepage is to make a bold introduction of the creative collective as well as to showcase great examples of the work that they do.

The final design direction that got approved looks very different and the website itself will be launched soon. In the meantime, stay tuned to see all the concepts, which I created when working on this project.

P.S. I've renewed my account on Savee. If you want to see what works I draw inspiration from — you know what to do 😉 See u there https://savee.it/zhenyary/