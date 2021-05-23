Nancy Liz

n + infinity negative space letterform

Nancy Liz
Nancy Liz
  • Save
n + infinity negative space letterform symbol letter blackandwhite negative space infinity letterform
n + infinity negative space letterform symbol letter blackandwhite negative space infinity letterform
n + infinity negative space letterform symbol letter blackandwhite negative space infinity letterform
Download color palette
  1. another-letterform-02.png
  2. another-letterform-03.png
  3. another-letterform-imagery-04.png

n + infinity negative space letterform in black and white. The second option has a shadow on its "form". Gemstone photo by Alissa De Leva from Unsplash. Feedback is welcome.

E8f2893331ee0ed4168f8d3f30c19ab8
Rebound of
Design a logo using negative space
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Nancy Liz
Nancy Liz
Illustrative Brand Graphic Designer

More by Nancy Liz

View profile
    • Like