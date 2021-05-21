Chandi Agarwal

Dribbble Weekly Warmup

Dribbble Weekly Warmup logotype rebound behance blackbackground black negative space logo negativespace whitespace minimal dribbble best shot dailyui figma logos creative logo logo design design creative dribbble dribbbleweeklywarmup logo
Hey Folks,
Trying my hands on negative space logos. Feedbacks are always welcome!
Happy Designing

Rebound of
Design a logo using negative space
By Dribbble
