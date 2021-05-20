Ocodigo Illustrations

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone,
Here's a fun mobile app made recently.
Ocodigo help people to passing driving tests.
We refreshed their brand starting with a strategy to position Ocodigo as the industry leader they are.
For us it was important that the brand have to be really simple and accessible. So we decided to made a bunch of isometric colourful illustrations contrasted with a bold font.
Services provided:
- Art Direction
- Brand Identity
- Web Design