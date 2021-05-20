Barthelemy Chalvet
Bruno. (Previously AgenceMe)

Ocodigo Illustrations

Barthelemy Chalvet
Bruno. (Previously AgenceMe)
Barthelemy Chalvet for Bruno. (Previously AgenceMe)
Hire Us
  • Save
Ocodigo Illustrations isometry identity branding brand motion illustrations animation
Ocodigo Illustrations isometry identity branding brand motion illustrations animation
Ocodigo Illustrations isometry identity branding brand motion illustrations animation
Ocodigo Illustrations isometry identity branding brand motion illustrations animation
Ocodigo Illustrations isometry identity branding brand motion illustrations animation
Ocodigo Illustrations isometry identity branding brand motion illustrations animation
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Illu Final Min.mp4
  2. 12.jpg
  3. 11.jpg
  4. 10.jpg
  5. 9.jpg
  6. 8.jpg
  7. 7.jpg

Hello everyone,
Here's a fun mobile app made recently.
Ocodigo help people to passing driving tests.
We refreshed their brand starting with a strategy to position Ocodigo as the industry leader they are.
For us it was important that the brand have to be really simple and accessible. So we decided to made a bunch of isometric colourful illustrations contrasted with a bold font.
Services provided:
- Art Direction
- Brand Identity
- Web Design

Dribbble app v2
Rebound of
Ocodigo - Onboarding
By Barthelemy Chalvet
View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
Bruno. (Previously AgenceMe)
Bruno. (Previously AgenceMe)
Creative Agency Based in Normandy & California.
Hire Us

More by Bruno. (Previously AgenceMe)

View profile
    • Like