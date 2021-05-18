Ocodigo - Onboarding

Hello everyone,

Here's a fun mobile app made recently.

Ocodigo help people to passing driving tests.

We refreshed their brand starting with a strategy to position Ocodigo as the industry leader they are.

For us it was important that the brand have to be really simple and accessible. So we decided to made a bunch of isometric colourful illustrations contrasted with a bold font.

Services provided:

- Art Direction

- Brand Identity

- Web Design