Barthelemy Chalvet
Ocodigo - Onboarding

Hello everyone,
Here's a fun mobile app made recently.
Ocodigo help people to passing driving tests.

We refreshed their brand starting with a strategy to position Ocodigo as the industry leader they are.
For us it was important that the brand have to be really simple and accessible. So we decided to made a bunch of isometric colourful illustrations contrasted with a bold font.

Services provided:
- Art Direction
- Brand Identity
- Web Design

Creative Agency Based in Normandy & California.
