Simon Birky Hartmann

Gaz Newton - Loveheroin [EP] (scrapped)

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
Gaz Newton - Loveheroin [EP] (scrapped) telephone flames scanner type distorted type typography sbh the shop collage collage art surreal weird texture album art
Gaz Newton - Loveheroin [EP] (scrapped) telephone flames scanner type distorted type typography sbh the shop collage collage art surreal weird texture album art
Gaz Newton - Loveheroin [EP] (scrapped) telephone flames scanner type distorted type typography sbh the shop collage collage art surreal weird texture album art
Gaz Newton - Loveheroin [EP] (scrapped) telephone flames scanner type distorted type typography sbh the shop collage collage art surreal weird texture album art
Download color palette
  1. the-shop-gaz-newton-loveheroin-ep-c3-stacked-animated.gif
  2. the-shop-gaz-newton-loveheroin-ep-c3r6a.png
  3. the-shop-gaz-newton-loveheroin-ep-c3r6b.png
  4. the-shop-gaz-newton-loveheroin-ep-c3r6c.png

After the previous set of iterations, we chose to focus on the bunring phone idea for a while, because the others were either too close to the single covers, or too close to other covers done for artists on the same label (we'll get to these eventually).

While again we didn't use the art for an EP, it became an important foundation piece to get us to the art for the Loveheroin album.

The shop gaz newton loveheroin ep c1c2 stacked animated 4x
Rebound of
Gaz Newton - Loveheroin [EP] (scrapped)
By Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like