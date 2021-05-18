Gaz Newton - Loveheroin [EP] (scrapped)

After our work on all the singles, we were going to release these as an EP to pave the road for the release of the album.

We went through lot of variations there. First, trying to combine elements from the three covers, then relying on typography alone, then using other elements from songs not yet unveiled.

All of this meant more cutting out of collage source elements, more type distortion, and a lot more fun to be honest. I even got to dust off the good old typewriter for some of the type stuff. You can see some more details of the type work in the attachments.