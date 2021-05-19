Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Candy Shop Logo Lettering

Lettering animation applied on the logo of the studio where I currently work.

The lines and drops were created with Thicc Stroke plugin (https://aescripts.com/thicc-stroke/).

Assignment from Motion Design School's Motion Beast Course - Lesson 10

Posted on May 19, 2021
