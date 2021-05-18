Lou Rosenfeld

Lou is a true pioneer of design.

Lou co-founded Argus Associates, one of the first companies devoted to the practice of information architecture (IA). He co-wrote “Information Architecture for the World Wide Web” with Peter Morville in 1998. He then went on to found the Information Architecture Institute with Christina Wodtke in 2002. Later, in 2005, he founded Rosenfeld Media, a user experience publishing house. Rosenfeld Media provides access to a veritable library of information on UX topics through published books, as well as access to training, UX conferences, and communities dedicated to Enterprise Experience, DesignOps, and Advancing Research. Rosenfeld Media published Indi Young’s “Mental Models: Aligning Design Strategy with Human Behavior” as the company’s first printing in February 2008. Since then, his company has gone on to publish a multitude of texts related to our work as design professionals.

Lou’s work includes:

The Internet Searcher's Handbook: Locating Information, People, and Software. (1999).

Information architecture for the World Wide Web: Designing large-scale web sites. (1999/2002/2008).

Search Analytics for Your Site: Conversation With Your Consumers. (2011).

