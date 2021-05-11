For this installment of Pioneers of Design, we have Erika Hall (and her dog, Rupert).

Erika is co-founder and Director of Strategy at Mule. She’s an advocate for evidence-based design, a thought leader of qualitative research practice, process redesign, and design rigor. According to Erika, everything in design follows from a goal. Designers are philosophers, making decisions that move the world from “what is” to “what ought to be,” and making a plan to get there. Design is in the gap between science and speculation. Critical thinking, that is, moving from “how” to “why,” is something we must continue to ask as designers.

Rupert is half-pug and half-chihuahua; a chug.

Erika’s works include:

Just Enough Research (2013, 2019)

Conversational Design (2018)