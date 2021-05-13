mouse lemur (colours)

Put some colours on the sketch I showed yesterday (https://dribbble.com/shots/15644577-Mouse-Lemur-sketch)

Check out work everywhere else:

http://jetpacksandrollerskates.com/

Instagram (where I post most regularly):

https://www.instagram.com/jetpacksandrollerskates/

putting some stuff up on facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/jetpacksXrollerskates