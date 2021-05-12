Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mouse Lemur (sketch)

Mouse Lemur (sketch) craft ux ui forest creature animal logo coffee eyes mouse lemur skull hipster cartoon retro cute character design blake stevenson jetpacks and rollerskates illustration
New character alert! Was watching some animal shows with my kiddo and thought these little lemur guys were SO ADORABLE!

I'm Blake Stevenson. A UX/UI designer and illustrator.

