Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ben Stafford

"We End Up Together" - Collage

Ben Stafford
Ben Stafford
Hire Me
  • Save
"We End Up Together" - Collage collage digital ben stafford editorial illustration collage maker collage art collage illustration digital illustration texture editorial layers digital collage hole puncher scribble paint digital design design
Download color palette

If I'm struggling to get my homework done, I'll use creating art as an incentive. I asked my Twitter followers for some adjectives and I'd choose one as my base for the collage I'd be working on. Ryan Johnson suggested 'geological' and I knew where I could start–a mountain top!

This was a fun exercise and I'll definitely be doing it again. The reward is worth it.

Follow me on Twitter for more!

Ben Stafford
Ben Stafford
When it's the right time to hire me, you'll know.
Hire Me

More by Ben Stafford

View profile
    • Like