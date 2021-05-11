Tuneboom Logo Design Process

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey everyone,
Sharing with you some WIP stuff from our recent logo design project for Tuneboom, a new media distribution platform that allows music producers, artists and content creators to license, sell music and videos.
____
Contact us to get your logo design or branding project done: lepisovbranding@gmail.com
Instagram
Behance