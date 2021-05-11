Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dmitry Lepisov

Tuneboom Logo Design Process

Dmitry Lepisov
Dmitry Lepisov
Hire Me
  • Save
Tuneboom Logo Design Process artist carrier stairs steps chart optical illusion distribution platform portal video logo gradient stripes media music app icon play button play logo identity branding logo
Download color palette

Hey everyone,

Sharing with you some WIP stuff from our recent logo design project for Tuneboom, a new media distribution platform that allows music producers, artists and content creators to license, sell music and videos.

____

Contact us to get your logo design or branding project done: lepisovbranding@gmail.com

Instagram
Behance

Dmitry Lepisov
Dmitry Lepisov
Let's build your brand together
Hire Me

More by Dmitry Lepisov

View profile
    • Like