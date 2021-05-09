Florian Casanova

Citadium x Adidas

Florian Casanova
Florian Casanova
Hire Me
  • Save
Citadium x Adidas fashion french screen app events
Citadium x Adidas fashion french screen app events
Citadium x Adidas fashion french screen app events
Citadium x Adidas fashion french screen app events
Citadium x Adidas fashion french screen app events
Download color palette
  1. Frame 2.jpg
  2. Frame 7.jpg
  3. Frame 3.jpg
  4. Frame 4.jpg
  5. Frame 5.jpg

Agency :
AC3 Studio

Year :
2021

Type :
Touch screen event for Citadium

View all tags
Posted on May 9, 2021
Florian Casanova
Florian Casanova
In-House Art Director & Digital Designer
Hire Me

More by Florian Casanova

View profile
    • Like