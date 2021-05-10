Indianapolis Collage - Ewing Commission

I was honored when @bobewing commissioned me to create an Indianapolis collage that would be displayed in the Ewing homestead.

I LOVED diving into the WikiCommons for historic images, typography, and other graphical elements to use.

Finding that "All around the Town" type was a true gem since Bob is a phenomenal hand-lettering artist. It used to be a tagline for an old (now defunct restaurant in Indy). Visually, it has that flair that reminded me a lot of Bob's work AND spoke to the pieces I chose to represent Indianapolis so it became a "must use."

Hopefully this piece can be enjoyed by everyone who visits the Ewings and loves Indy!