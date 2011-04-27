RaiseNoChicken

The Sons of Venus

RaiseNoChicken
RaiseNoChicken
  • Save
The Sons of Venus design type print custom poster
Download color palette

Some type I created for a poster series featuring a band that as far as I know doesn't exist. I love the name though.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2011
RaiseNoChicken
RaiseNoChicken

More by RaiseNoChicken

View profile
    • Like