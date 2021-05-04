Mayank Maurya

Weekly Warmup (67)

Mayank Maurya
Mayank Maurya
  • Save
Weekly Warmup (67) mothers day card design
Download color palette

Made in AdobeXD.
Font used- Playfair Display
________________________________________________________
Press F if you like it!
Honest feedback is always appreciated.
<3

5e5d4859f8522b1e439ed1fb0eabbbc4
Rebound of
Design a Mother's Day card
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
Mayank Maurya
Mayank Maurya

More by Mayank Maurya

View profile
    • Like