Design a Mother's Day card

by Dribbble on May 3, 2021

Mother s day card 4x

Dribbblers! Mother's Day is around the corner for many of us, so what better way to practice your design skills than to design a custom Mother's Day greeting card?


There are no hard and fast rules in this weekly warm-up prompt, so have fun getting creative and let your imagination run wild.

We can't wait to see what you create!

How to participate

Learn More Here!
1

Design

Use this week’s warm-up prompt to flex your design muscles and hone your skills. Work however you want, but keep it low-stress and fun!

2

Rebound

Design something and hit the button above to Rebound this shot before May 10 to participate in this week’s prompt!

3

Explore

Check out all of this week’s Weekly Warm-Up community submissions below, and keep an eye out for our blog recap and social features!

  Mother of plants! 🌱🌸🌎 logo web art graphic design vector flat illustrator minimal illustration design
    Mother of plants! 🌱🌸🌎
  Mother's Day Greeting Card App - Landing Page illustration ux ui landing page web figma design
    Mother's Day Greeting Card App - Landing Page
  Mother s Day mothersday print weekly warm-up illustration adobe photoshop graphic design design
    Sign up
    Mother s Day
  Mother s Day Card weekly warm-up print illustration adobe photoshop design
    Sign up
    Mother s Day Card
  Mothers Day Postcard caring graphic flat design child planet weekly challenge weeklywarmup love illustration 2d texture mother mothers day may warmup minimal
    Mothers Day Postcard
  Mother's Day card hedgehog illustration design illustration character conceptual design card postcard
    Mother's Day card
  Happy Mother's Day! web asset ecard card weekly warmup dribbble weekly warm-up dribbbleweeklywarmup
    Happy Mother's Day!
  Weekly Warmup (67) mothers day card design
    Weekly Warmup (67)
  Mother's day greeting card- Landing page greeting card business business brand ux ui website design orange pink greeting card ui design website concept weekly weekly challenge weeklywarmup
    Mother's day greeting card- Landing page
  Mum to all mothers to all mothers dear mothers day flyer mothers day calmness confidence care ماما
    Mum
  Mothers day illustration. ux branding ui flower design vector graphic design illustration colorful adobe illustrator
    Mothers day illustration.
  Mother s Day Card Letter Press print weekly warm-up illustration graphic design adobe photoshop design
    Sign up
    Mother s Day Card Letter Press
  Mother's Day illustration drawing flower tattoos card
    Mother's Day
  Mother Of Mine mothers day flyer mothers day mothersday color colour blackart african art childrens illustration illustration design
    Mother Of Mine
  Happy Mother's Day design illustration
    Happy Mother's Day
  Mother's Day Card - IStyle Brand NewsLetter typography doodleart branding figmadesign figma illustration flat minimal design
    Mother's Day Card - IStyle Brand NewsLetter
  Mother's Day 2021 dribbbleweeklywarmup love mothersday illustrator illustration
    Mother's Day 2021
  [Greeting Card] Mother's Day pattern artwork design greeting cards greeting card greetings greeting vector illustration vector art vector illustration art illustration design art designs designer
    [Greeting Card] Mother's Day
  Thanks, Mom. - A Mothers Day Card inclusive design motherhood card design weeklywarmup mothersday
    Thanks, Mom. - A Mothers Day Card
  The Mother illustration tarotcard card mothersday
    Sign up
    The Mother
  Mother mothers day flowers mother photo vector illustration graphic design design
    Mother
  Momzi's e-health and parenting site digital health ehealth marketing campaign mothersday webdesign parenting
    Sign up
    Momzi's e-health and parenting site
  Happy Mother's Day Card greeding card card pink lettering procreate illustration
    Happy Mother's Day Card
  Mothers Day Card art mom mothers day vector illustration figma
    Mothers Day Card