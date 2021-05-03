Design a Mother's Day card

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Dribbblers! Mother's Day is around the corner for many of us, so what better way to practice your design skills than to design a custom Mother's Day greeting card?
There are no hard and fast rules in this weekly warm-up prompt, so have fun getting creative and let your imagination run wild.
We can't wait to see what you create!
Use this week’s warm-up prompt to flex your design muscles and hone your skills. Work however you want, but keep it low-stress and fun!
Design something and hit the button above to Rebound this shot before May 10 to participate in this week’s prompt!
Check out all of this week’s Weekly Warm-Up community submissions below, and keep an eye out for our blog recap and social features!