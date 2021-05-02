Pomodoro technique app

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Check out how I designed an app based on this technique 🥫
📲On the first screen you see the onboarding which helps you get to know the app.
⏰The second screen is the timer view.
You see the task, the time left to finish the iteration and the number of iterations done — all you need to be the best performer.
⚙️The third screen displays the timer settings. You may tailor the settings to your needs.
I took a dark theme with the accent purple color — the perfect match for night work 🌚
Made for Purrweb