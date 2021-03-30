Pomodoro App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi, guys!

🍅 Have you ever heard about the pomodoro technique?

It helps you increase the work efficiency by setting the focus and relaxation times for each task.

Check out how we designed an app based on this technique 🥫

📲On the first screen you see the onboarding which helps you get to know the app.

⏰The second screen is the timer view.

You see the task, the time left to finish the iteration and the number of iterations done — all you need to be the best performer.

⚙️The third screen displays the timer settings. You may tailor the settings to your needs.

We took a dark theme with the accent purple color — the perfect match for night work 🌚

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!



Created by Valeria Sablina

