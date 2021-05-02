Eduard Bodak

Toggo Redesign Hero Header / Kids Platform

Toggo Redesign Hero Header / Kids Platform modern clean ui simple logo minimal ux design ui design landingpage redesign platform header hero icons videos kids toggo webdesign ux ui clean simple
Download color palette
Hey Dribbblers! 💙

Did some redesign on https://www.toggo.de/ (just for fun). wanted to make everything a little easier. I've already started to build the logo and an idea for the website. I would like to expand that even further in some future posts. So stay tuned!

Would be happy to hear some feedback from you! 😊

