Toggo Redesign Hero Header / Kids Platform

Hey Dribbblers! 💙
Did some redesign on https://www.toggo.de/ (just for fun). wanted to make everything a little easier. I've already started to build the logo and an idea for the website. I would like to expand that even further in some future posts. So stay tuned!
Would be happy to hear some feedback from you! 😊
