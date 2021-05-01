Web application landing page

Hi Dribblers 👋

Here I'm exploring landing page based on online bank web applicaton.

Here I've tried to bring the full process of money management, transaction etc. I'm trying to make better and easier way to use this type of service with keeping easier user experience and simple standard visuals.

This is the very first screen of the web application. Hope you'll like it.

My Responsibilities

• Implementing user experience (UX)

• Implementing user interface (UI)

Tools used

• Design - Figma

Font used

Poppins

Online Banking Web Application

